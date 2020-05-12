Teton moves forward with mascot change

Local News

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-After reviewing two hours of pre-submitted public comment, the Teton School Board in Driggs has voted unanimously to proceed with a process to find a new mascot for Teton High School.

The public is encouraged to suggest their ideas based on criteria set by the mascot committee of parents and staff. Everyone in the community will be encouraged to nominate their favorite. According to the school district, multiple submissions of the same mascot will not carry more weight.

The nomination process is taking place online through Tuesday, May 26 at 5 p.m.

The school board will committee will review the list, then put it out for a vote by all students in grades 8-12.