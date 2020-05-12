Treasurer’s office expands office hours

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Bonneville County Treasurer’s Office has returned to regular business hours.



The office is open to walk-in traffic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Visitors are requested to wear a face-mask if they are ill or of compromised health. Social distancing is also advised.



Hand sanitizer and face masks are available, if needed, but are in limited supply.



The Treasurer’s Office, which is now located at 500 North Capital, has a drive-thru drop-box located at the back of the former bank building.



Property taxpayers have the option of paying taxes in full or in two equal halves. The second half of taxes for the past tax year are due on June 20.