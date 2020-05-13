ON Semiconductor grant enlists Pocatello STEAM students

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Pocatello-Chubbuck School District is using a grant from ON Semiconductor to open a new Small World Initiative (SWI) Laboratory at Pocatello High School.



The $46,000 grant is intended to help increase scientific literacy for students while helping to address the diminishing supply of effective antibiotics. It will enlist students with interest in Science,Technology,Engineering,Art,and Math.



According to the school district, SWI engages students around the world to isolate bacteria from soil in local environments that could lead to novel antibiotics. Students collect soil samples, isolate diverse bacteria, then test and assess it.



Pocatello was one of only two high schools selected for the program in 2019-2020. Dozens of students will have the opportunity to participate. This year, the program attracted 60 students and the district expects around 80 to participate next year.



“ON Semiconductor has made an outstanding opportunity possible for our learners,” said Maygan Layson, the Pocatello High School science teacher who teaches the class. “They are learning to love what science is truly about and I have the privilege of guiding them in that process. Our learners get the experience of working to make a difference in a real-world, scientific problem. I couldn't be more pleased to be involved with this program.”



An open house and ribbon-cutting will be scheduled soon, according to the school district.