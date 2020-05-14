Skip to Content
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake shakes Idaho

BOISE, Idaho. (AP) - An earthquake struck northeast of Boise near the area where a larger earthquake hit in late March.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 4.4 quake struck at 6:21 p.m. Wednesday about 21 miles (34 kilometers) northwest of the rural mountain town of Stanley.

About 250 people reported feeling light shaking across much of the central part of the state Wednesday evening. A

magnitude 6.5 temblor struck on March 31 near that area.

There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

