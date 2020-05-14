Teton County to follow state guidelines

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Teton County, Wyoming officials say they will not seek variances to updated public health orders announced by Governor Mark Gordon this week.



The modifications to three statewide orders will remain in place through May 31, unless the State Department of Health revokes or extends them.

Key modifications include expanding the number of people allowed to gather to 25 people. Previously, it had been capped at no more than 9. Larger gatherings could be allowed for churches, religious organizations, and funeral homes under specified conditions.



Other modifications include specific physical distancing requirements that clear the way for increased services from restaurants, gymnasiums, performance venues, child and home day care centers.



Teton County will still recommend people wear cloth face coverings in public.



A color-coded public health guidance system that monitors risks to the general public and business will be maintained:



Red means high risk for all Teton County residents.

Orange means moderate risk for everyone except high-risk individuals.

Yellow means low risk for everyone except high-risk individuals.

Green indicates a “new normal” risk for everyone except high-risk individuals.

Right now, Teton County is “orange”.