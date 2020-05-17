Rexburg Police seek missing boy

Local News

REXBURG, Id.-(KIFI/KIDK) The Rexburg Police Department is attempting to locate a missing boy.



According to a department news release , police are attempting to locate 14-year-old Colton Mcminn, who was last seen by his family at their Rexburg residence at approximately 10:30 pm on May 14th.



Colton is 5’6” tall and weighs about 134 lbs. He has brown eyes and hair. He could possibly be wearing a black “Hush” hoodie, jeans, and a cowboy hat and boots.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rexburg Police Department at 208-372-5001.