Prosecutor seeks Vallow-Daybell defense information

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood is asking Lori Vallow-Daybell and her attorney, Mark Means, to produce a variety of information, evidence and material before her preliminary hearing in July.



In his request for discovery, Wood sought copies of any and all books, papers, documents, photographs, or other objects she intends to use as evidence.



He is also asking for copies of any results or reports of physical or mental examinations that could be introduced as evidence, names and addresses of any witnesses she intends to call, and written notice of any alibi she might offer.



The prosecutor also wants to know within 14 days if Vallow-Daybell intends to raise any issue of mental condition at the trial or any other hearing.

The motion was filed with the court on Monday.



Vallow-Daybell is being held in the Madison County Jail on $1 million bond. Her request for a bail reduction was denied.



The original complaint against her alleges two felony counts of desertion of a child and misdemeanor charges of resisting and obstructing an officer, solicitation of a crime, and contempt.