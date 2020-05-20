Skip to Content
Wyoming COVID-19 death count rises

wyoming department of health

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-A Fremont County, Wyoming man has died of COVID-19. 

The man, who had been hospitalized with a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19, had an existing health condition that put him at a higher risk of serious illness, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

There have now been 11 reported deaths, 596 lab-confirmed cases, and 191 probable cases reported across the state of Wyoming, so far.

The disease symptoms, which usually appear 2 to 14 days after exposure to the virus, include fever, cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and a new loss of taste or smell.

The Department of Health has issued this advice to help slow spread of the virus.


Follow current public health orders.

  •  Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention.
  •  Follow common-sense steps such as washing your hands often and well; covering your coughs and sneezes; and cleaning and disinfecting.
  •  Wear cloth face coverings in public setting where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
  •  Older people and those with health conditions that mean they have a higher chance of getting seriously ill should avoid close-contact situations.
