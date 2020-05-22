Pocatello accepts CARES Act airport funding

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Pocatello City Council has formally accepted $1.1 million in grant funding for the Pocatello Regional Airport through the Congressional CARES Act.



The airport recorded an estimated 96% drop in activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The money can be used for any purpose the airport needs. Acceptance of the funding also allowed the city to approve $31,120 in rent and fee abatements for airport tenants. Their business was adversely affected by national economic conditions.



Skywest Airlines will receive $20,789.94 for terminal rents during May, June and July.



Skywest Airlines will also receive $5,005.32 for landing fees for April, May, and June.



And, the Av Center will receive forgiveness of $5,325 for March, April, and May rent.



City officials said the Airport’s budget would not be negatively impacted by the abatements, thanks to the CARES Act funding.