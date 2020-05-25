Pocatello completes trail bypass

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Pocatello Parks and Recreation Department has completed a new bypass trail on “Heart Attack Hill.”



The trail is just past Bridge #10 on an especially steep section of the trail.



“Bikers and hikers still have to make the climb,” said Lance Clark, Outdoor Recreation Program Manager, “but, we added switchbacks and banked turns so you can at least look forward to the hard work paying off in a big way.”

Parks and Rec staff have attempted to slow erosion into City Creek from the old trail. They finally decided to reroute the trail using a part of the existing Crosscut Trail. On the closed section, native grass seed was planted to allow the trail to return to a more natural state.



“City staff has long debated the best way to route up the hill,” Clark said. “The new equipment purchased through the Portneuf Health Trust made the most ambitious alternative possible.”