Rexburg marks birthday of missing child

Local News

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Monday, May 25, marks the 8th birthday of J.J. Vallow, who along with his sister Tylee Ryan, have been reported missing since late last year.



In a Facebook statement Monday, Rexburg Police Captain Gary Hagen expressed thanks to everyone who has offered assistance in the search for them.



“We can’t express enough how appreciative we are for all of the officers, the community, family members and news media outlets near and far who have dedicated thousands of hours in the search of J.J. and Tylee and that will continue to do so until we have resolve in this case,” said Hagen. “We continue to hope and pray for the safe return of both of these beautiful children each and every day.”



A group of Rexburg people have put together plans for a candle light vigil Monday to show support for the missing boy. It is scheduled for 9 p.m. at the Kennedy Elementary School at 60 S. 5th W. in Rexburg.



The childrens’ mother, Lori Norene Vallow-Daybell, is being held on $1 million bond at the Madison County Jail on felony counts of desertion and non-support of the children. She faces a preliminary court hearing on July 7. She was charged after refusing to tell authorities where her children are.