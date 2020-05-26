Long-term care facility outbreak claims another life

Local News

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Another resident of a Washakie County long-term care facility has died of Coronavirus 2019 in Wyoming.



The Wyoming Department of Health said an older man was hospitalized and was a resident of the long-term-care facility that had already been identified as a COVID-19 outbreak. Two residents of the facility have died.



So far, testing has identified 12 cases among residents and 9 among facility staff.



Wyoming has reported 13 COVID-19 related deaths, 648 lab-confirmed cases, and 202 probable cases among Wyoming residents.



The Health Department advised that the virus can be transmitted by infected people who don’t yet have symptoms. Those symptoms can appear 2 to 14 days after virus exposure.



The symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and a new loss of taste or smell.

