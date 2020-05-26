Woman enters plea agreement in Blackfoot assault

Local News

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-21-year-old Ralyn D. Piper entered into a non-binding agreement Tuesday, pleading guilty to forcing her way into a residence in the 100 block of North Stout Street in Blackfoot and injuring a 93-year-old female victim.



In an appearance before Judge Darren B. Simpson, Piper pleaded guilty to a felony charge of aggravated battery and a misdemeanor charge of malicious injury.



The felony carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine. The misdemeanor charge carries up to a one-year county jail term and $1,000 fine. Piper could also be ordered to pay restitution to the victim on both counts.



Piper admitted to being under the influence of alcohol at the time of the attack on February 8, 2020. She said she did not know her victim or why she attacked her.



Judge Simpson ordered a pre-sentence investigation. Sentencing was set for July 27 in Blackfoot.