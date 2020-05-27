Local institutions support frontline workers

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Three Idaho Falls financial institutions joined together to donate and distribute medical masks to Idaho Falls Community Hospital, Development Workshop, and 10 other non-profit organizations last week.



The project was organized by Bank of Idaho CEO and President Jeff Newgard and included Bank of Commerce CEO and President Tom Romrell and Teton Wealth Management Financial Advisor Jacob Murray.



Idaho Falls Community Hospital COO Casey Jackman called the donation an incredible experience with community partners.



“These masks will go far in our mission of keeping our front-line workers, patients and visitors safe. Thank you so much for thinking of us and caring for our community,” said Jackman.

Representatives from all three organizations were on hand for the delivery.



“We appreciate the front-line workers so much, Donating masks gave us an opportunity to thank the heroes in our community,” said Romrell.



In addition to the emergency masks delivered, Bank of Idaho’s Community Commitment Fund has raised over $60,000 and allocated upwards of $44,000 to emergency non-profit needs within the community in the last 60 days alone. The Bank of Commerce gives to over 300 non-profit organizations each year, averaging over $160,000 per year over the past three years.