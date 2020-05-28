Idaho Falls Fiber expanding

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho Falls Fiber is expanding its service territory, expecting new neighborhoods to open throughout the summer.



Meantime, the city announced it will reducing the cost for customers. Network connection charges will drop from $30 to $25 with a monthly charge of $59.99 effective immediately.



The community-owned utility plans large installation projects across the city.



“Our commitment is to have fiber access to the entire City built out within four years,” said Bear Prairie, General Manager of Idaho Falls Fiber and Idaho Falls Power. “Because we are a community owned utility, the more residents that sign up the more prices will continue to go down for everyone and that’s the benefit of being a community owned network.”

City residents can see where the new projects are planned by using interactive maps and can easily sign up for service on the website.



Idaho Falls Fiber is encouraging any resident interested to sign up, even if their neighborhood is not yet on the construction list. That will help the utility determine which areas have the greatest need.