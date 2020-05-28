Yellowstone to open Montana entrances Monday

Local News

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Montana entrances to Yellowstone National Park will open June 1 at 10 a.m.



The decision includes entrances near West Yellowstone, the North Entrance near Gardiner, and the Northeast Entrance near Cooke City. The decision coincides with the Governor’s lifting of out-of-state travel restrictions.



Visitor access is now available at all five Yellowstone Park entrances.



The Grand Loop Road will be accessible for day use, except for the segment between Canyon and Tower. That section is closed for road construction.

At this first phase of the park’s three-phase opening plan, visitors will be able to access restrooms, self-service gas stations, trails/boardwalks, limited stores, entrance stations, medical clinics, and approved tours. Phase 2 openings will include take-out food service, boating and fishing.



The park will remain in day-use status with only limited overnight accommodations beginning later in June. Campgrounds, visitor centers, and other facilities will be closed until health conditions allow an opening.



“Yellowstone National Park is an incredible place for Americans to enjoy the great outdoors, and the American people having access to their public lands is now more important than ever,” said U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt. “The park entrances in Wyoming opened about two weeks ago, so it’s great that we’ve been able to work with the Governor of Montana to safely restore access to the remaining entrances.



Yellowstone has implemented mitigation efforts, including protective barriers and encouraging the use of masks or facial coverings in high density areas.



The park has approved 126 commercial use authorizations for local businesses to operate inside the park.



According to a park news release, visitors should come prepared and follow all CDC and local health guidance by practicing good hygiene and social distancing. Face coverings are recommended where social distancing is not possible. People who are sick should stay home and not visit the park.