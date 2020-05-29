Jackson Game and Fish Office to open Monday

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Wyoming Game and Fish is making plans to open its Jackson office on a limited basis.



Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, the office will reopen its front doors to the public in a limited capacity. There will be only one member of the public allowed in the office at a time. The office entry area will serve as a staging area for the next customer.



There will be signage for social distancing outside the office, which will also direct other members of the public where to wait in line.



Due to limited staffing, the office will be closed from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. for lunch.



Nearly all permits and licenses, including watercraft registration and AIS decals can be easily purchased online through the Game and Fish website. For additional information, contact the Jackson office at 307-733-2321.