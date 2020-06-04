Jackson area law enforcement hosting dialogue today

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Teton County, Wyoming law enforcement agencies are inviting community members to participate in a dialogue designed to share thoughts and answer questions.



The event is scheduled as a Brown Bag Lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at Town Hall in Jackson. Because of health restricts, face masks are encouraged. The session will be limited to the first 25 people who show up. However, the meeting will be streamed live on the town’s website then clicking the “Watch a Meeting” icon or be following this link.

Those participating will include Jackson Police Chief Todd Smith, Teton County Sheriff Matt Carr, Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Matt Brackin, and Grand Teton National Park Chief Ranger Michael Nash.