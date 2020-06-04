Swan Valley school wins grant to address lead contamination

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Swan Valley Elementary School in Bonneville County has been awarded an $8,395 low-interest drinking water loan from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.



The funding will be used to replace fixtures or piping that could present a risk of lead contamination.



The money comes from the DEQ’s State Revolving Loan Fund. It is capitalized annually by grants from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with no repayment obligation. The loan terms represent an $11,951 savings to the community when compared to the average costs for municipal general obligation bond issues.