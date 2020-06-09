1 killed, 3 injured in US 20 crash

Local News

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-A Minnesota truck driver was killed and two other people injured in a crash on US 20 at milepost 353, east of St. Anthony at around 3:40 p.m. Monday.



Idaho State Police said Scott M. Roper, 56, of Pocatello was driving a 2007 Kenworth Tractor in the westbound lane. He crossed the center line and crashed into an eastbound 2020 Kenworth driven by Weyland B. Schenk, Jr., 61, of Bridger Montana.



Adrian Mendez Gomez,42, of Idaho Falls was driving a Ford F150 pickup behind Roper and was struck by Schenk. Roper returned to his lane, crossed the center line again and struck an east bound 2009 Peterbilt driven by Joseph W. Sturgeon, 73, of Melrose, Minnesota.



Roper and Sturgeon came to rest in the eastbound lane and Schenk in the westbound lane. Mendez’ vehicle came to rest on the westbound shoulder.



Sturgeon was pronounced dead at the scene. Mendez-Gomez was transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Roper was transported to EIRMC by air ambulance.

Both lanes were blocked for about 8 hours.