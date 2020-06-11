Perkins redoubles health safety efforts in Pocatello

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Southeastern Idaho Public Health District reported Wednesday that a server at Pocatello’s Perkins Restaurant may have been exposed to COVID-19 on June 2 or 3.



The health district said the risk to the public is probably low.

Officials at Perkins Pocatello location said the personal health and safety of its guests were the restaurant’s highest priority.



The business issued the following statement Thursday:

As soon as the infection was confirmed, franchise group Bannock Cakes took immediate action to thoroughly sanitize the facility under guidance from local, state and federal health authorities. The employee is quarantining at home under guidance from local health department officials.

In addition, all of our restaurants are aggressively addressing this outbreak by:

Requiring mask usage by all employees

Taking employee temperature checks prior to shift

Stepping up our hand-washing protocol at all times

Increasing the frequency of sanitizing our public areas, including door handles, counter tops, tabletops, restrooms and register areas

Paying extraordinarily high attention to all food safety standards

Communicating enhanced sanitation protocols to our employees

Closely monitoring developments from local and state health officials

Making real-time adjustments regarding the safest and best way to conduct business to ensure the safety of our dining guests and our employees

Perkins is closely following guidance and implementing recommendations set forth by federal, state and local health authorities to ensure the safety of all guests, employees and the communities in which we currently operate.

Any Pocatello Perkins guests with questions can contact the restaurant directly here.