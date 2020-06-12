Idaho Falls Police to offer policy discussions

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-In response to public protests of police policies, Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper is scheduling a series of Idaho Falls Police presentations to the City Council.



The sessions will set the stage for council review of policies dealing with use of force and officer training. Police Chief Bryce Johnson will present a variety of issues to the council over the next few weeks as part of regularly scheduled bi-monthly city council sessions.



“Millions of people across our country have employed their constitutionally guaranteed rights to protest and to petition their government about their concerns,” said Casper. “This is of fundamental importance. As elected officials, it is incumbent upon us to listen and do our part to make sure concerns are heard.”



Idaho Falls Police have already begun a review of all department policies. Casper said that review is still underway and includes consideration of best practice policies.



“We are very fortunate that our police department has reached out to involve the community in what they do and how they serve the City of Idaho Falls,” Casper said. “We welcome the opportunity to demonstrate how transparent we are and to open these processes for examination. There is always room for improvement, and by taking the time to understand and review policies we’ll be able to share that with the community and keep our commitment to hear them and ensure we have a safe, responsible and respectful environment for all citizens.”



The work sessions and all council meetings are available online.