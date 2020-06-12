Southeast Idaho reports 6 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Southeastern Idaho Public Health is reporting six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday.

There was one case each in Bannock, Bingham, and Caribou Counties and 3 new cases in Franklin County.



There are now 103 confirmed cases in the Southeast Idaho region. 63 of the 103 cases have recovered from the virus.

Of the new cases:



Patient is a female in her 20s from Caribou County. Patient is home recovering. Case is considered community transmission. This the first case of community transmission in Caribou County.

Patient is a male in his 50s from Bannock County. Patient is home recovering. Patient had contact to a confirmed case.

Patient is a male in his 20s from Bingham County. Patient is home recovering. Patient had contact to a confirmed case.

Patient is a male in his 60s from Franklin County. Patient is home recovering. Case is community transmission.

Patient is a female in her 40s from Franklin County. Patient is home recovering. Patient had contact to a confirmed case.

Patient is a male, under the age of 18, from Franklin County. Patient is home recovering. Patient had contact to a confirmed case.

The health district said community transmission is defined as illness within a community that lacks connection to travel or other confirmed cases.

