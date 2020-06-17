3 hospitalized after crash on US 26

Local News

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State Police report three individuals were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection 130th E and US 26, just south of Ririe Wednesday at around 7:59 a.m.

ISP said 60-year-old Shane Thompson of Rigby was traveling south on 130th E in a 2000 Saturn LS sedan and failed to stop at the stop sign, entered the intersection and was struck by a 2014 Toyota Prius that was westbound on US 26.

54-year-old Gina Smith of Rigby was driving the Prius.

A ground ambulance transported Thompson, Smith and Smith's passenger Keith Smith, 64, of Rigby, to Eastern Idaho Regoinal Medical Center.

According to ISP, Smith and her passenger were not wearing seatbelts.

This crash is under investigation.