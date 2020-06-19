Fuller to seek GOP party chairmanship

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Mark Fuller, the Chairman of the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee, has announced he will run for State Party Chairman this year.



Current Chairman Raul Labrador announced he would not seek re-election. “It has been an honor to serve with him and I will rely upon the strong conservative foundation Chairman Labrador has built,” said Fuller.



The state GOP convention will be held in Nampa June 25-27.



Fuller has been a practicing attorney for 40 years and served as County Chair for 4 years.