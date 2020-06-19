Newly-released body cam video of Charles Vallow with Gilbert AZ police

Local News

GILBERT, Arizona - (KIDK/KIFI) - Gilbert, Arizona police release new video of their conversations with Charles Vallow at a Gilbert hotel in 2019.

Charles Vallow is the late husband of Lori Vallow Daybell, who is currently in the Madison County Jail in Rexburg, Idaho on charges related to the disappearance of her two children, JJ and Tylee.

The body cam video shows Charles Vallow Jan. 31, 2019 after he called Gilbert police to meet him at a Hyatt hotel out of concern for Lori's mental health.

He told police he took her keys, phone, and wallet from her car while she dropped off JJ at school. He told police, the hotel key left behind with the items, led him to the hotel.

"She's had kind of a break from reality. She thinks she's… Are you LDS?" Vallow asked the officer.

"Yes," she replied.

"She thinks she's married to Moroni from the past," said Vallow.

"You think she's what?" asked the other male officer.

"Married to Moroni. The top of the Temple," said Vallow, pointing off into the distance.

"Angel, angel," said the female officer.

"Angel Moroni," said Vallow.

"LDS. Angel," repeated the female officer.

"And she knows when the second coming's happening next year. So does the prophet," said Vallow.

"OK," said the female officer.

"He knows (unintelligible)… Moroni, Jesus Christ face-to-face in the Temple everyday. (pause) I've tried to support her as much as I could, but it's gotten really, really bad lately. She's had a break. Says I'm Nick Schneider. I've taken over Charles' body and Charles has been killed. I'm gonna kill you. You're gonna be murdered today or tomorrow. I'm gonna have. I can do it (unintelligible) with my priesthood, with my powers. She does priesthood blessings. She does uhm. (long sigh)," said Vallow.

This exchange with police happened just two weeks before Charles filed for divorce, claiming Lori called herself a god who was preparing for the second coming of Christ in July 2020.

The video with police was about six months prior to Charles' death. He was shot and killed July 11 in Gilbert, Arizona by Lori's brother, Alex Cox, who claimed self-defense.

Alex Cox would later die of an apparent heart attack.