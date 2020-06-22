Educators elect new leadership

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Boise teacher Layne McInelly has been elected to a new three-year term as President of the Idaho Education Association. His new term begins August 1.

Elected Vice President was Erin Paradis.

McInelley is a Teton High School graduate, whose father and two siblings also worked as educators.

“I am honored to be elected as President of the Idaho Education Association and excited to represent and advocate for the students and educators of Idaho,” McInelly says. “I am committed to working with all of Idaho's education stakeholders to create the schools our students deserve.”

Paradis is a music educator at Desert Springs Elementary School in the Vallivue School District. She has been a member of the IEA Board of Directors since 2016.

"It is my privilege to work alongside IEA members as the next Vice President of our Association. We have a long history of advocating for our profession and I am committed to continuing that work as we create the public schools Idaho students deserve."