Grab and go meals being served in District 25

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Pocatello-Chubbuck School District is continuing its Summer Food Service program.

“Grab and Go” breakfast and lunch meals will be provided to all children ages 1-18 without charge. According to district officials, for many children, this is the only meal they will get during the summer days when their parents are working.



Participation in the program and associated activities are the same for all, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of meal service.



The meals are served Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. , Monday through Friday. It will continue until August 14.



The meals are served at the following locations.



Alameda Park Wayne St. & Pine St.

Bicentennial Park Abraham St. & Eve St. – (Chubbuck)

Caldwell Park 8th & Center St.

Hawthorne Park Hawthorne Rd. & W. Eldredge Rd.

OK Ward Park W. Quinn Rd.

Raymond Park Lincoln St. & Carson St.

Lower Ross Park 2750 2nd Avenue

Stuart Park 5161 Stuart Avenue – (Chubbuck)

Edahow Elementary School 2020 Pocatello Creek Road