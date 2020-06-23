Grant to help advance Idaho STEM development

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho STEM Action Center has been awarded a $99,500 National Science Foundation grant to guide development of the Idaho STEM EcosySTEM program.



The system is an emerging network of partners working to build awareness and access to science, technology, engineering and math education opportunities and careers. It will also work to align Idaho’s STEM education programs to meet current and future work force needs.



The STEM Action Center works to address talent shortages and create a strong state program. It is organized under the Executive Office of the Governor.



"Idaho citizens are not pursuing STEM education opportunities and careers at a rate that supports our current and future workforce needs," STEM Action Center executive director Dr. Angela Hemingway said. "The Idaho STEM EcosySTEM was established to create a clear path forward to reach our vision of an equitable, STEM-literate citizenry that will ensure our state's continued economic prosperity."



Hemingway said the new network will bring together stakeholders to advance systemic change in STEM education practices and workforce development.