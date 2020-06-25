EISF board to move forward with the fair

Local News

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIDK/KIFI) - The Eastern Idaho State Fair will move forward as scheduled at least for now. Many area events have recently cancelled or postponed due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

Justin Oleson with the EISF board confirmed with Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3 Thursday night that the fair board voted to proceed with the Eastern Idaho State Fair.

The vote was 4 to 2.

"At this point, we're proceeding to go forward with the fair. We believe the communities can make their own choice on whether to come or not. We'll do what we can to ensure it's a safe and fun fair," said Oleson.

Oleson said people have choices. You can wear a mask or not come.

The board is still working on the safety protocols and said it does not know what the COVID-19 situation will look like in September.

Oleson did add that when it comes to the coronavirus, everything changes on a daily basis. He said the conversations were held between the local health department, the Mayor of Blackfoot, and Bingham County Commissioners.

The Eastern Idaho State Fair is made up of 16 counties. It is scheduled for Sept. 4-12, 2020.