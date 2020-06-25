Stanley area experiences earthquake activity

Local News

STANLEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-There has been a small swarm of earthquake activity around the Stanley area again this week.



The strongest was a 4.6 magnitude quake about 16.7 miles northwest of Stanley at 11:20 p.m. Wednesday. A smaller 3 magnitude quake was detected by USGS monitors at 1:17 a.m. Thursday at the same location.



Two others were recorded Wednesday; a 2.8 magnitude quake was recorded about 26 miles northwest of Stanley at 11:41 a.m. Wednesday and a 2.6 magnitude quake struck at 3:24 p.m. Wednesday about 8 miles northwest of Stanley.

