Wyoming native to be nominated for BLM post

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The President has announced plans to nominate William Perry Pendley to be Director of the Bureau of Land Management.



Pendley is a Cheyenne native, who received B.A. and M.A. degrees in Economics and Political Science from George Washington University. A Captain in the U.S. Marine Corps, he went on to receive a J.D. from the University of Wyoming College of Law.



He has been serving as BLM’s Deputy Director for Policy and Programs for the past year.



After a career in politics, Pendley led the Mountain States Legal Foundation since 1989 before joining the BLM last year.