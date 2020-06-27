Fatal crash on SH33 outside of Rexburg

Local News

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State Police investigated a two vehicle fatal crash on State Highway 33 at milepost 72, west of Rexburg Saturday around 12:30 p.m.

A juvenile was headed westbound on State Highway 33 in a 2007 Chrysler 300, and Ethan McDonald, 24, of Middleton, was headed west on State Highway 33 on a bicycle.

The juvenile struck McDonald before coming to rest on the right shoulder.

McDonald succumbed to his injuries on scene.

Next of kin has been notified. McDonald was wearing a helmet and the juvenile was wearing a seatbelt.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Madison County Sheriff's Office.