Shoshone-Bannock Tribal offices close for the week

FT. HALL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Shoshone Bannock Tribes have placed the Tribes' Public Transit employees on administrative leave.

The latest action, taken because of public safety related to COVID-19, is in effect July 29 through July 6.

Four new cases of the virus were confirmed on the reservation Friday. including a man and woman in their 40's, a man in his 50's, and another woman in her 60's. All were recovering at home. It is believed all came in direct contact with a positive patient.

Some of the spread of the disease has been traced to an individual funeral.

Also on Friday, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribal government announced its offices would be closed all next week because of significant increases in positive COVID-19 cases. Officials asked the community to take safety precautions.