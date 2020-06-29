Blackfoot Mayor will block Eastern Idaho State Fair without a health plan

Local News

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll says he will not allow the Eastern Idaho State Fair to proceed until he sees an acceptable health plan.



In an open letter, Carroll said the Fair Board has lost sight of the fact that the City of Blackfoot is host location for the Fair and the event could make the city “ground zero” for the onset of COVID-19 disease.



Carroll said it would be impossible to deal with the potential contamination if a fair-going carrier stops at a city business.

“The Blackfoot community members who attend the Fair, work at the Fair, or come in contact with someone who has been at the Fair may exponentially expose others in the community. I am just trying to say that staying home from the Fair may not necessarily protect an individual from contracting COVID if it gets out through community spread,” said Carroll.

He adds that many vendors and Butler Amusements (carnival) have already canceled their appearances. The Pocatello Women’s Prison has, he said, canceled its contract for garbage and trash pickup. And, he says the contractor for restroom cleaning and maintenance has also canceled.



Carroll said it appears the entire reason the Fair Board is pushing ahead is the potential loss of $400,000 in revenue. He believes they are worried the balance would have to be made up by the 16 counties that comprise the Fair’s taxing district.



He said he would be willing to re-evaluate a Fair Board operations plan in conjunction with the Southeast Idaho Public Health District.

You can read the Mayor's open letter here.