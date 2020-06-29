Jackson to require face coverings in public

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-After a special public meeting Monday morning, the Jackson Town Council has unanimously adopted a resolution requiring individuals to wear a face covering when in the public.



Council determined the action would protect the public, including residents and visitors, to the highest degree possible and help protect the community’s long-term economic health by slowing spread of the COVID-19 virus.



Officials were concerned that a large number of persons with serious infections could compromise the ability of Teton County’s health care system.



The council noted that tourists and residents from Sublette, Fremont, and Lincoln Counties, and parts of eastern Idaho could also overwhelm the Teton County health care system.



You can read the full resolution here.