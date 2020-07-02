Body of Idaho man recovered in Snake River

Local News

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) - The body of a man who moved to south-central Idaho to train as a BASE jumper has been found in the Snake River several weeks after he went swimming following a successful jump.

The Jerome County sheriff's office says searchers found the body of Austin Carey on Wednesday morning in the river near Pillar Falls.

Carey went missing June 18 after he tried to swim across the river near the falls after landing on the wrong side of the river. Officials say he might have been caught in turbulent water near the falls.

BASE is an acronym for building, antenna, span and earth - the four objects jumpers typically leap from and parachute down.

Carey last summer moved from California to the area that has a high bridge spanning the Snake River that's used by BASE jumpers.