Grizzly relocated to Moran area

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-A sub-adult female grizzly bear that got a little too familiar with livestock has been relocated in the Fall River drainage.



Wyoming Game and Fish personnel captured the bear Wednesday as part of a livestock depredation on a Forest Service grazing allotment north of Pinedale, Wyoming.



The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Caribou-Targhee National Forest had the bear moved to the Fall River drainage, about 25 miles northwest of Moran, Wyoming.



Bears that are considered a threat to humans are not relocated. Relocation is a tool used by large-carnivore biologists to minimize conflicts.



The Fall River site was selected due to the lack of human presence there and the ability to release the bear several miles behind closed gates.



Game and Fish stressed the public plays a key role in bear management. People are encouraged to keep all attractants, like food or garbage, unavailable to bears.