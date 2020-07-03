Firefighters protect the community of Howe

Local News

HOWE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Howe Peak Fire is now estimated at 7,300 acres. The Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center reports the fire is 25% contained and is now expected to be fully contained by 6 p.m. Saturday.



Firefighters said containment lines held through the night and cooler overnight temperatures allowed them to secure the east and north sides of the fire, directing it away from the community of Howe.



Hand crews are working to secure the west side of the fire Friday and begin mopping up hot spots within the perimeter.



Smoke and fire activity is expected to pick up this afternoon as temperatures rise.



Power to the community is off, due to damaged power line poles.



Those poles are being replaced and Rocky Mountain Power hopes to restore electricity to residents by 6 p.m. Friday.



The fire is believed to have been man-caused at around 1 p.m. Thursday. The exact cause is still under investigation.

There are 140 personnel assigned to the fire, manning 10 engines, 1 dozer, 4 hand crews, 2 water tenders and a helicopter.



No structures are threatened and there are no evacuations or closures. It is burning in shrubs, grass and juniper in fairly steep terrain.