Madison County felony charges against Lori Vallow dropped

Local News

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-At request of Prosecutor Rob Wood, two felony charges filed against Lori Vallow-Daybell in Madison County last September have been dismissed.



Vallow-Daybell is currently being held on felony charges filed last week in Fremont County.



The original felony charges of desertion and non-support of her two children, JJ Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, were dropped on Thursday.



The bodies of the children were found buried on the property of Chad Daybell early last month.



Vallow-Daybell’s Madison County court case is still listed as active for three other misdemeanor accounts in Madison County. Those include resisting or obstructing officers, solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court. No proceedings on those charges have been scheduled at this time.