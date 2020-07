Local News

HAMER, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A new fire has burned about 50 acres of rangeland about four miles south of Hamer.



The “Sage Junction Fire” started Friday afternoon. The cause is unknown.



Two engines, from the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management, were dispatched to help Jefferson Central Fire District gain the upper hand.



A “Very Large Air Tanker” is also assisting.