Idaho gas prices steady through the holiday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The nation could see a year where gas prices will experience multi-year lows during each of the summer holidays.



The watchdog group Gas Buddy reports Idaho prices are unchanged in the past week, averaging $2.31 per gallon. It surveyed 802 stations across the state this weekend.



Idaho's prices are 8.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, but 63.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.



The national average price fell 1.2 cents in the past week, averaging $2.17 per gallon.



"With July 4 behind us, we're now half way through the summer driving season, and the pace of gas price increases has finally hit a wall. As of Sunday evening, it appears possible that we may break the nine straight weeks of rising prices thanks to a drop in demand fueled by COVID-19 cases surging in some states," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "So far this summer, both holidays have seen the lowest prices since 2004, and its possible that if things don't improve much by Labor Day we could see the rare trifecta of every summer holiday setting multi-year lows."



In the short term DeHaan believes price increases may stall until there is substantial change in the COVID-19 pandemic.