Idaho State Police release 2019 crime report

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State Police have completed a 2019 Crime Report, primarily detailing statistics collected from police agencies in 2018.



According to ISP statistics, there is a murder someplace in Idaho every 13 days, a rape every 13.8 hours, and an aggravated assault every 2.9 hours. Drug offenses occur every 39.1 minutes and pornography offenses every 1.3 days. There is a crime against persons every 29 minutes, a crime against property every 14 minutes, and a crime against society every 19 minutes.



Although there were 81,770 offenses reported during the year, that is down about 7.36% from 2018 numbers. As a result, the state’s overall crime rate was down about 8.8%.



There was a slight increase in violent crime offenses. Most were aggravated assaults. Overall crimes against persons, or simple assaults, were down about 3.94%.

468 law enforcement officers reported assaults on police, which is up 17% from 2018. There were no law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in 2018.



There were 38 total hate crimes reported in 2018, a 46.15% increase.



The state has put together a transparent report detailing crime activity in every county. You can review the latest information about the community where you live here.