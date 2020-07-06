Robbery suspect charged

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Alleged Mountain West Credit Union robber Matthew Stavert, 31, was arraigned in Bonneville County Monday. Stavert was formally charged with burglary and robbery by threat of force or fear.



He was ordered held on $150,000 bond.



According to court documents, Stavert approached a female teller on July 2 at around 5 p.m. with an empty McDonald’s bag. He ordered the teller to fill the bag. She asked him, “with what?” She asked the man if he had an account, and while he told her his account was frozen, she sent a message to other employees that she was being robbed.



She put some cash on the counter and the man took it and left.



At the same time, Idaho Falls Police were informed that another bank employee suffered a medical emergency.



A Bonneville County Deputy was the first officer on the scene and focused on the male employee, who was on the ground. He provided medical assistance until ambulance crews arrived. Court records indicate the bank employee suffered a seizure and collapsed, hitting his head, just after the robbery suspect left the building. Before he collapsed, the man wrote down the license number of the suspect’s vehicle.



Police discovered Stavert did have an account at the Credit Union, but that it was overdrawn.



They used the license plate number and bank surveillance photos to help identify the suspect. Idaho Falls Police found Stavert at a residence on Merrett Drive. Stavert had two knives in his possession, including a folding knife and one fixed-blade knife.



The male credit union employee was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has not been officially identified.



Stavert will appear for a preliminary hearing on the burglary and robbery charges July 15. The first felony charge carries a possible 10-year prison term and up to $50,000 fine. The second charge carries a jail term of 5 years to life and $50,000 fine.



The Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office is considering whether to file any additional charges relative to the bank employee’s death.