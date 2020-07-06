Teton County Fair inviting entries

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-One of the traditional County Fair ribbons has not included awards for “home-made COVID masks.” But, that is not the case this year at the Teton County Fair in Jackson.

The “locals” fair is open for entries and is focused on highlighting the talents of the community at the 2020 Blue Ribbon Exhibit Hall.

There are 19 different department classes and many categories within each department, according to Fair and Fairgrounds Manage3r Rachel Grimes.



“After receiving feedback from various folks last fall, we were made aware that local artists need more venues to sell their work. We decided to allow 2020 entrants to sell their work through the Exhibit Hall this year. Grimes said. “We have such a creative and talented community, it’s nice to be able to showcase it in a forum that is open to the public to view.”



Entries into the Blue Ribbon Exhibit Hall opened on July 1, and close on July 19, except for the “Farm to Fork” and “Flower Garden” entries, which close on July 22. All products, except “Farm to Fork” and “Flower Garden” can be dropped off at the Teton County Fair Grounds Exhibit Hall on Tuesday, July 21 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. “Farm to Fork” and “Flower Garden” products should be dropped off only on July 22, from 7:00 a.m.to 10:00 a.m.

Items can be picked up on Monday, July 27 from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Exhibit Hall. Best of Show is awarded $25, while Division Champion receives $10 and Blue Ribbon is awarded $4.