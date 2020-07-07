PacifiCorp seeking clean power resources

Local News

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KIFI/KIDK)-PacifiCorp, the parent company of Rocky Mountain Power, has issued what it calls the largest request for proposals for renewable energy projects in company history.



The company is looking for competitive resources to connect to its 10-state transmission system. According to its Integrated Resource Plan, the company plans to add 1,823 megawatts of new solar resources, 595 megawatts of new battery energy storage, and 1,920 megawatts of new wind resources by the end of 2023.



That is enough power to light nearly three million typical homes with renewable energy.



The company is accepting bids for a variety of resource types and bid structures, including forms of power-purchase, battery storage, and build-transfer agreements. PacifiCorp is not planning any self-build resources, so it will not be competing with independent developers.



The projects must be ready by December 31, 2024.





“These projects represent PacifiCorp’s longstanding and enduring commitment to create an energy future that is affordable, reliable and increasingly sustainable,” said Rick Link, PacifiCorp vice president of resource planning. “Our All-Source RFP is a catalyst to help realize that future and enable our customers and communities across the West to benefit from lower-cost renewable energy to grow their economies, run their businesses and homes.” PacifiCorp met with stakeholders in five states and hosted 18 public meetings as part of its effort to develop a plan for clean, least-risk, lowest-cost electricity for customers.



The company expects most of the proposals to be wind or solar resource based, but intends to consider a variety of qualifying production proposals.

