Wildfire preparedness: Aid for homeowners

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Now is the time for homeowners to protect their property from fire dangers, and aid is available. The Bureau of Land Management is offering a partial reimbursement program for homeowners who want to create a defensible space around their homes.

"We can only do so much once the fire is here," says Kelsey Griffee, BLM Fire Mitigation Specialist, "But we have a way better chance of protecting your home or the fire doing less damage if you've already mitigated that risk for us."

The BLM is working with local contractors to properly assess and defend properties. Anyone can apply, and the more neighbors you recruit to participate, the more money you can save.

Danny Mann is a specialist with High Country Resource Conservation District.

"You're only as safe as your neighbors," says Mann, who is currently working with a group of neighbors in Pocatello. "We've got five homes involved in this project, so everybody can do $3500 worth of work on their property, and they will get reimbursed 75% back."

Those who would like to apply for the program should contact the Idaho BLM office.