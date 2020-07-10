Telegraph Fire now 100% contained

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center crews have declared the Telegraph Fire 100% contained as of 8 p.m. Thursday.

The fire was located about 28 miles west of Idaho Falls and last estimated at 2,154 acres.



Crews will begin moving off the fire Friday night, but a skeleton crew will remain on scene to monitor hot spots for the next few days.



A fire is considered “contained” when a fuel break has been completed around it and can reasonably be expected to stop it from spreading.



Fire Center officials say motorists were responsible for many of the wildfires along roadways. And, they said, nearly all of them could be prevented.



Firefighters suggest:



Secure Chains. Practice safe towing. Dragging chains throw sparks. Always use appropriate safety pins and hitch balls to secure chains.

No Dragging Parts. Make sure your vehicle is properly maintained, with nothing dragging on the ground.

Check Tire Pressure. Maintain proper tire pressure. Driving on exposed wheel rims will throw sparks.

Carry a Fire Extinguisher in your Vehicle and Learn How to use it. Don’t drive your vehicle onto dry grass or brush. Hot exhaust pipes and mufflers can start fires that you won’t see—until it’s too late! Properly Maintain Brakes. Brakes worn too thin may cause metal to metal contact, which can cause a spark.



