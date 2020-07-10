WYDOT offers construction update

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The Wyoming Department of Transportation will stop work on the Flat Creek Bridge on West Broadway in Jackson by Saturday morning.



The project moved into July due to a variety of change orders and delayed deliveries of materials related to COVID-19. The first phase of the project will be wrapped up, but limited traffic control will remain in place during the no-work period.



Stage 2 work will begin September 15.



Work is continuing on the Snake River South reconstruction project north of Hoback Junction. Traffic will be placed on a gravel surface when asphalt million gets underway on the north end of the project next week. Final paving operations are expected in early August. Oftedal Construction began won a bid for the work last May for $67.5 million.



WYDOT is also working on 3 miles US 26/89/189/191 just south of the town of Jackson. WYDOT and HK Contractors are on schedule to complete the wearing course application by July 11. The project includes milling and paving and should be complete by Halloween.