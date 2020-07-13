Gas prices stay relatively steady

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho’s gas prices rose about 1.8 cents per gallon in the past week, according to industry watchdog, GasBuddy.com



Idaho’s average price is $2.31 per gallon, which is 5.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, but 58.9 cents lower than the same time a year ago.



The national average price rose 1.1 cents per gallon to an average $2.19 per gallon.



Gas Buddy analyst Patrick DeHaan said heightened COVID-19 cases has not create a sharp enough drop in travel to push gas prices lower.



"While prices for this time of year remain the lowest in over 15 years, it's still easy to spend more than you need to on gas by letting your guard down, especially now with several states raising gasoline taxes in the midst of summer,” said DeHaan. For now, I continue to expect gas prices to move sideways- that is- the lack of a clear national trend for now, some will rise, some will fall, as we remain in a COVID-19 holding pattern."

